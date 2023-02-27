BP to Use Gravity-based Structure for Phase 2 of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Development

Oil and gas major BP on Monday confirmed the development concept for the second phase of the BP-operated Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, that it will, together with its partners in the project offshore Mauritania/Senegal, take forward to the next stage of evaluation.

The partners will evaluate a gravity-based structure (GBS) as the basis for the GTA Phase 2 expansion project (GTA2) with total capacity of between 2.5-3.0 million tons per year.

BP is the operator of the GTA project, with the partners being PETROSEN, Société Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures (SMH), and Kosmos Energy.

GBS LNG developments have a static connection to the seabed, with the structure providing LNG storage and a foundation for liquefaction facilities, BP explained.

According to BP., the concept design will also include new wells and subsea equipment, integrating with and expanding on existing GTA infrastructure.

Further, the partnership will consider powering LNG liquefication using electricity to help to cut down operational emissions.

"BP and its partners are now working with contractors to progress the concept towards the pre-FEED stage," the company said.

GTA is located 120 kilometers offshore in a water depth of 2850 meters, one of the deepest subsea developments in Africa.

The first phase of the project is currently under development and will export gas to an FPSO approximately 40 km offshore, where the gas will be processed, and liquids separated, before exporting gas onward to floating LNG facilities 10 km offshore. It is expected to produce around 2.3 million tons of LNG per year when operations start.

In October 2022, BP announced the signature of an exploration and production sharing contract for the BirAllah gas resource in Mauritania. Also, BP continues to work with partners on the development of a major gas-to-power project in Senegal, Yakaar Teranga.





Related:



