VIDEO: FPSO for Major LNG Project in W. Africa Leaves Chinese Shipyard

The FPSO built for the BP-operated Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) liquefied natural gas (LNG) project has set sail towards the project site off the coasts of Mauritania and Senegal.

The FPSO departed Qidong, China, on Friday, January 23, after completing sea trials following construction over the past three and half years.

It will now sail 12,000 nautical miles via Singapore to its final destination, around 40 kilometers offshore on the maritime border of the neighboring countries.

The FPSO is a key part of the major integrated GTA development that also includes the subsea development of gas fields and near-shore floating LNG (FLNG) facilities. The project’s first phase is set to produce around 2.3 million tonnes of LNG per year.

The FPSO will process natural gas - removing condensate, water, and other impurities - before exporting it by pipeline to the project’s FLNG facilities, 10km offshore. With eight processing and production modules, the FPSO will process around 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

According to BP, the majority of the gas will be liquefied by the FLNG facilities and exported to international markets, while some will be used to meet growing demand in the two host countries. Condensate will be periodically transferred from the FPSO to shuttle tankers for export to market.

The FPSO will sit in about 120 meters of water, accommodate up to 140 employees during regular operations, and serve as home for the project’s production team.

The FPSO is measures 270 meters in length, 54 meters in width and 31.5 meters in depth. With an area equivalent to two football fields and as tall as a 10-floor building, the FPSO is made of more than 81,000 tonnes of steel, 37,000 m of pipe spools and 1.52 million meters of cable. GTA FPSO sailaway - Credit: Technip Energies

Gordon Birrell, BP’s executive vice president of production and operations, said: “This is a fantastic milestone for this important project, which is a great example of BP’s resilient hydrocarbon strategy in action. The team has delivered this in a challenging environment, including through COVID, always keeping safe operations at the heart of what they do. With the continued support of our partners, Societé Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures in Mauritania, Petrosen in Senegal, and Kosmos Energy, we remain committed to helping both countries to develop their world-class resources in a sustainable way.”

BP awardwed Technip Energies a contract for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) of the GTA FPSO in 2019. This came after Technip Energies completed the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the project.