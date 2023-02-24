Subsea 7's Seven Cruzeiro Vessel to Continue Operating Offshore Brazil until November 2023

Offshore installation services company Subsea 7 said Friday it had won a "sizable" vessel contract with the Brazilian oil company Petrobras.

The contract is for the 145.9m pipelay support vessel (PLSV) Seven Cruzeiro off the coast of Brazil. It extends the vessel's current contract from February to November 2023.

For Subsea 7, a "sizeable contract" is worth between $50 million and $50 million.

Seven Cruzeiro is a construction / flex-lay vessel that can operate in water depths of up to 3,000 meters. It is equipped with a 100t AHC crane, a 25t AHC crane, and two work-class ROVs

Commenting on the contract with Petrobras, Daniel Hiller, Vice-President Brazil, said: "This extension reflects our track record of delivering successful PLSV activities in Brazil, achieving high standards of safety and a strong operational performance. We look forward to continuing our successful relationship with Petrobras.”

The Seven Cruzeiro vessel is currently moored in Niteroi, Brazil.