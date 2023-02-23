Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Seaway7 and Saipem Partner in Pursuit of Offshore Wind Work

February 23, 2023

(Photo: Seaway7)
(Photo: Seaway7)

Subsea 7's renewables-focused offshore installation subsidiary Seaway7 on Thursday announced it has struck a deal with offshore services company Saipem to collaboratively pursue projects in the growing offshore wind industry.

Under the commercial collaboration agreement, the companies plan to jointly identify, bid and execute fixed offshore wind projects, seeking those "where the combined utilization of the companies’ complementary world-class assets, technologies, products and competencies will generate significant synergies and improve project economics", Seaway 7 said.

The firms said they will target activities such as front-end engineering design (FEED), procurement, construction, transportation and installation of foundations and inner-array cables, as well as the installation of substations and wind generator turbines, initially focusing on Europe and the U.S., with the possibility to expand into other regions.

Gianalberto Secchi, chief operating officer of Saipem's offshore wind business line, said, “The agreement with Seaway7 represents an important milestone to offer a more competitive value proposition to our clients on certain integrated fixed wind projects. Together, we will be able to provide a full set of services for wind farms in line with Saipem strategy to best serve the growth in renewable power production projects”.

Stuart Fitzgerald, chief executive officer at Seaway7, said, “We are very pleased to partner with Saipem for this cooperation which builds upon the successful collaboration on the Seagreen project. Working together, we will be well-positioned to efficiently utilise complementary assets and capabilities to create differentiated technical solutions and further optimise project execution. Importantly, the strengthened offering will also expand the potential market for EPCI opportunities through our combined fleet and expertise”.

