Canada's Suncor Energy Names Kruger as CEO

Canada's Suncor Energy said on Tuesday that former Exxon Mobil executive Rich Kruger would take over as its chief executive officer, replacing interim boss Kris Smith.

Kruger, a near 40-year veteran of Exxon Mobil Corp, served as CEO of Imperial Oil Ltd for six years before retiring in 2019.

His appointment is effective April 3. The company named Smith as its chief financial officer, succeeding Alister Cowan, who plans to retire at the end of the year.

Smith replaced Mark Little as CEO in July following a worker fatality, which was the fifth incident at the company since 2019.

(Reuters - Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)