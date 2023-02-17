Scana Wins 'Sizable' Offshore Wind Gig

Scana-owned Trans Construction (ATC) has secured a contract for the delivery of two E-house modules for generator sets that will be part of an offshore wind farm.

Scana said the contract, which includes the design, fabrication, and installation work, was a sizable one, meaning it is worth between NOK 10 million (currently around $965,000) and NOK 50 million (currently around $4,8 million).

Trans Construction will deliver the first E-house module in the third quarter of 2023, and the second in the first quarter of 2023.