Scana Wins 'Sizable' Offshore Wind Gig

Scana-owned Trans Construction (ATC) has secured a contract for the delivery of two E-house modules for generator sets that will be part of an offshore wind farm.
Scana said the contract, which includes the design, fabrication, and installation work, was a sizable one, meaning it is worth between NOK 10 million (currently around $965,000) and NOK 50 million (currently around $4,8 million).
Trans Construction will deliver the first E-house module in the third quarter of 2023, and the second in the first quarter of 2023.
"Trans Construction is part of the energy division in Scana and continues to take market shares as a preferred provider of design and construction of E-house modules for electrification projects. We see a significant market opportunity in the coming years, both within onshore and offshore projects," said Oddbjørn Haukøy, who was recently appointed interim CEO of Scana.