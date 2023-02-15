Hexicon and IX Wind Team up for 1.3GW Floating Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan

Floating wind technology firm Hexicon has partnered up with IX Wind to provide services for the development and construction of a 1,300+ MW floating offshore wind project in Taiwan.

The partnership will offer project management, consultancy and engineering services to the project.

"With the combination of local knowledge and expertise in offshore wind development, this joint venture is poised for success, with commissioning for the project potentially starting as early as 2028," Hexicon said.

“With Hexicon, we have found a knowledgeable and strong partner in this emerging floating wind market,” said Eric Kamphues, CEO of IX Wind.

“Their track record of securing floating offshore wind projects in cooperation with large players is a testament to their expertise. Furthermore, there may be opportunities to implement their patented TwinWind foundations in the future.”

TwinWind floating foundation technology supports the installation of two wind turbine generators on a single foundation.

Steve Seo, Managing Director of HexiconKorea, added: "We are excited to be entering the Taiwanese market with IX Wind who has been committed to Taiwan for a long time by providing international expertise and cultivating local talent for the offshore wind sector. Our joint venture represents a significant step forward in the transition to sustainable energy and demonstrates our joint commitment to leading the way in floating wind development on a global scale."