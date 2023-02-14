Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tullow Oil's Ghana Unit Files for Arbitration on Tax Dispute

February 14, 2023

A Tullow FPSO in Ghana - File image: Tullow
A Tullow FPSO in Ghana - File image: Tullow

Tullow Oil said on Tuesday its Ghana unit filed for arbitration in London over two tax assessments the West Africa-focused oil producer received from local authorities.

The tax assessments Tullow disputes amount to $387 million relating to a period from 2010 to 2020, which the company says is in addition to taxes it has already paid to the Ghana government.

"Tullow believes that resolution through international arbitration will bring certainty, which is in the best interest of all stakeholders," the company said in a statement.

Tullow, which last month said the assessments are "without merit", said on Tuesday it is engaging with Ghana's government to resolve the dispute.

Separately, Tullow said the hearing for another request, for a separate international arbitration on a $320 million additional tax bill from Ghana, is scheduled in October.

(Reuters - Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Energy Industry News Activity Production Africa Regulations

Related Offshore News

Rajarshi Gupta, Managing Director ONGC VIdesh - ©ONGC Videsh

India's ONGC Videsh Eyes Oil, Gas 'hot spots' in Africa,...
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva - Credit: Palácio do Planalto - CC BY 2.0

Brazil Govt Will Promote Recovery in Shipbuilding, Oil &...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: MarineTraffic.com

Transocean's Drillship to be Used for Deep-Sea Mineral...
Drilling
©J McCartan/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore Workers' Strike Could Affect Over 30 Platforms in...
Energy

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Oil and Gas Industry Earned $4 Trillion in 2022, Says IEA Chief Birol

Oil and Gas Industry Earned $4 Trillion in 2022, Says IEA Chief Birol

Borr Drilling Adds 625 Days to Backlog with Hat-trick of Jack-up Rig Deals

Borr Drilling Adds 625 Days to Backlog with Hat-trick of Jack-up Rig Deals

Floating Energy Allyance Selects Ocean Infinity for Offshore Wind Farm Survey

Floating Energy Allyance Selects Ocean Infinity for Offshore Wind Farm Survey

Snøhvit Future: Aibel Wins EPCI Contract for Melkøya Plant Upgrades

Snøhvit Future: Aibel Wins EPCI Contract for Melkøya Plant Upgrades

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine