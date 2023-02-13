Equinor Awards Contracts to Subsea 7, DeepOcean for Norwegian Sea Field Work

The Norwegian oil company Equinor has awarded Subsea 7 two contracts for the development of the Irpa and Verdande fields in the Norwegian Sea. The two projects will be executed in a consortium between Subsea 7 and DeepOcean.

Subsea 7 said the value of the combined projects was "sizeable," meaning it is worth between $50 million and $150 million for Subsea 7's share. DeepOcean’s share of the contract has a value above $60 million.

The Irpa field development project, located in the Aasta Hansteen area at 1,350 meters of water depth, involves a subsea tieback of approximately 80 kilometers to the Aasta Hansteen FPSO.

The contract scope includes engineering, transportation, and installation of a MEG pipeline, a production riser, umbilical, subsea structures, and tie-ins.

The Verdande field development project, located in the Nordland Ridge area. It involves a subsea tieback to the existing Skuld field and Norne FPSO facilities.

The contract scope includes engineering, transportation, and installation of a 7.5-kilometer pipe-in-pipe production pipeline, umbilicals, flexibles, subsea structures, and tie-ins.

Project management and engineering will start at Subsea 7's offices in Stavanger, Norway. Subsea 7 will build the pipelines at its spoolbase in Vigra, Norway. Offshore operations are planned to take place in 2024, 2025 and 2026 using both Subsea 7 and DeepOcean’s vessel fleet.