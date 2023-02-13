Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Awards Contracts to Subsea 7, DeepOcean for Norwegian Sea Field Work

February 13, 2023

The Irpa field development project, located in the Aasta Hansteen area at 1,350 meters of water depth, involves a subsea tieback of approximately 80 kilometers to the Aasta Hansteen FPSO. - Photo: Aasta Hansteen platform - Credit Woldcam/Equinor
The Norwegian oil company Equinor has awarded Subsea 7 two contracts for the development of the Irpa and Verdande fields in the Norwegian Sea. The two projects will be executed in a consortium between Subsea 7 and DeepOcean.

Subsea 7 said the value of the combined projects was "sizeable," meaning it is worth between $50 million and $150 million for Subsea 7's share. DeepOcean’s share of the contract has a value above $60 million.

The Irpa field development project, located in the Aasta Hansteen area at  1,350 meters of water depth, involves a subsea tieback of approximately 80 kilometers to the Aasta Hansteen FPSO. 

The contract scope includes engineering, transportation, and installation of a MEG pipeline, a production riser, umbilical, subsea structures, and tie-ins.

The Verdande field development project, located in the Nordland Ridge area. It involves a subsea tieback to the existing Skuld field and Norne FPSO facilities.

The contract scope includes engineering, transportation, and installation of a 7.5-kilometer pipe-in-pipe production pipeline, umbilicals, flexibles, subsea structures, and tie-ins. 

Project management and engineering will start at Subsea 7's  offices in Stavanger, Norway.  Subsea 7 will build the pipelines at its spoolbase in Vigra, Norway. Offshore operations are planned to take place in 2024, 2025 and 2026 using both Subsea 7 and DeepOcean’s vessel fleet.

