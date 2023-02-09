Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Egypt: Gempetco Extends Shelf Drilling's Jack-up Rig Term

February 9, 2023

©smp/MarineTraffic.com

Jack-up drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has secured a one-year contract extension for the Rig 141 jack-up rig.

The extension is with Gemsa Petroleum Company (“Gempetco”) and is for drilling in the Gulf of Suez, offshore Egypt, in direct continuation of the drilling rig's current term.

"Following this extension, the expected availability of the rig is February 2024," Shelf Drilling said, without sharing details on the day rate.

The Rig 141 is a Marathon LeTourneau 82-SD-C unit, built in 1982. Its maximum operating depth is 76.2 meters (250 feet).

Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Shallow Water Drilling Rigs

