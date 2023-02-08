Shell's Southern North Sea Discovery Could Be "Largest in Over in a Decade"

Shell's recent discovery at the Pensacola prospect could be "one of the largest natural gas discoveries in the Southern North Sea in over a decade."





This is according to Deltic Energy, Shell's partner in the project, which said that Deltic pre-drill volumetrics for Pensacola gave been confirmed by the well, with P50 Estimated Ultimate Recovery (‘EUR’) of 302 BCF.

Deltic also said that the flow test results were in line with Deltic’s pre-test expectations based on the reservoir parameters derived from the well.

"The well 41/05a-2, operated by Shell UK Ltd (“Shell”), reached a total depth of 1,965 meters true vertical depth subsea ("TVDSS"), and the presence of mobile gas and oil in the primary Zechstein Hauptdolomite carbonate target interval was confirmed via wireline logs.

The well encountered the top Hauptdolomite reservoir at 1,745 meters TVDSS and confirmed a reservoir thickness of 18.8 meters with better-than-expected porosity averaging 16%. As planned, the well penetrated the edge of the Pensacola structure in a down-dip location and has proven a substantial hydrocarbon column," Deltic said.

According to Deltic, post acidization, the well flowed gas at peak rates of c. 4.75 mmscf/day, declining to 1.75mmscf/day after the 12 hours of the test.

"These results are in-line with Deltic’s pre-test expectations based on the reservoir parameters derived from the well. Being located down dip, the flow rates observed during the well test are not expected to be representative of flow rates of potential future production wells which would likely target the central part of the Pensacola structure and are expected to generate higher rates," Deltic said.

Per Deltic, light oil with a preliminary gravity of 34-36° API was also produced at a rate of approximately 18 bbls/day during the well test.

"The potential of this oil with respect to the Pensacola opportunity is yet to be determined," the company added.

"Based on the data collected during drilling and testing, Deltic has updated its volumetric models and now estimates the Pensacola discovery to contain P50 EUR of 302 BCF (P90 to P10 Range = 164 to 519 BCF) which are fully aligned with Deltic’s pre-drill guidance," Deltic said.

The well will now be plugged and abandoned in line with the usual procedure for a well of this nature, and the Noble Resilient jack-up rig will be demobilized from the site.

"Deltic will now incorporate the findings from the well into its geological and commercial models and work with the Joint Venture on the forward appraisal and development plan. Following this discovery, in line with the Company’s strategy, Deltic will consider all options in relation to its interest in Pensacola including appraisal and development as well as potential full or partial monetization of value. Deltic remains committed to maximising shareholder value from the discovery and across its asset base," Deltic said.

Deltic has a 30% working interest in Licence P2252 alongside Shell (65%) and ONE-Dyas (5%).