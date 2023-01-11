Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UK North Sea: Shell Hits Gas at Pensacola

January 11, 2023

©Maersk Drilling
©Maersk Drilling

Oil major Shell, which is currently drilling the high-impact Pensacola well in the UK North Sea, has encountered gas at the site's reservoir and has recommended to its partners Deltic and One Dyas that a full well testing program be undertaken.

Deltic, which shared the news on Wednesday, said that the joint venture had endorsed Shell's recommendation to carry out a full well test to evaluate the commerciality of the Pensacola prospect and update the geological model.

"Deltic will provide a drilling update announcement in respect of Pensacola on completion of well testing which is expected to take approximately 30 days," Deltic said.

Graham Swindells, Chief Executive of Deltic Energy, added:"We are very pleased to have encountered hydrocarbons in the Pensacola exploration well at this intermediate stage of well operations. We now look forward to working with the operator on the well testing program and will update the market once that program is completed.”

Pensacola is a Zechstein Reef prospect in the Southern North Sea. It is located west of the Breagh gas field. Shell spudded the Pensacola well in November 2022, using the Maersk Resilient (now Noble Resilient) jack-up rig.

Deltic estimates the prospect to contain gross P50 Prospective Resources of 309 BCF, with a 55% geological chance of success, which, the company says, will rank Pensacola as one of the highest impact exploration targets to be drilled in the gas basin in recent years. 

Upon the completion of the current contract with Shell, the Noble Resilient rig will start its four well intervention scope in the U.K. North Sea for INEOS under a $5.5 million contract.


Drilling North Sea Activity Discoveries Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

Credit: Gwenolé de KERMENGUY/MarineTraffic.com

ONGC Books Another Shelf Drilling Jack-up for Mumbai High...
Credit: Gautam Gulvadi/MarineTraffic.com

Chevron Awards 12-month Extension for Shelf Drilling's...


Trending Offshore News

©CSSC

World's Most Powerful: CSSC Haizhuang Building 18MW...
Energy
©mariusltu/AdobeStock

Norway Awards 47 Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Licenses
Drilling

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

German Green Group Seeks to Cut Wilhelmshaven FSRU License by 10 Years

German Green Group Seeks to Cut Wilhelmshaven FSRU License by 10 Years

German 2022 Gas Imports Fell 12.3%. Norway Helped Replace Russia

German 2022 Gas Imports Fell 12.3%. Norway Helped Replace Russia

Europa Hires Advisor for Inishkea Gas Prospect Farm-out

Europa Hires Advisor for Inishkea Gas Prospect Farm-out

Rapid to Take Over Orcadian's Crinan, Dandy North Sea Discoveries

Rapid to Take Over Orcadian's Crinan, Dandy North Sea Discoveries

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine