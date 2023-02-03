Ex-Anadarko President Joins TechnipFMC Board

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC said earlier this week that it had appointed Robert G. Gwin, former President of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, to its Board of Directors.

Gwin was President of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (“Anadarko”), one of the world’s largest independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, until its acquisition by Occidental Petroleum Corporation in August 2019.

TechnipFMC also said that Peter Mellbye would retire from the Board and would not stand for re-election.

Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and CEO of TechnipFMC, stated: “Since joining the Board in 2013, Peter has been a tremendous leader, partner and contributor. We have greatly benefitted from his leadership during the evolution of our company and wish him well in his retirement.”

"I am delighted to welcome Bob to the Board. He is a proven board member and global business leader, who has tremendous knowledge of our industry and company. He has spent over 30 years working in numerous areas of finance and operations and brings extensive strategic thinking and financial acumen to our Board. Bob brings a skillset that strengthens our Board of Directors and complements its capabilities.”