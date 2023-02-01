Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oil and Gas Shareholders Were the Biggest Winners of 2022, Westwood Says

February 1, 2023

©Alvin
©Alvin

Despite substantial revenues generated by high oil and gas prices in 2022, oil companies are being slow to reinvest and are instead focusing on returning value to shareholders and reducing debt, energy industry intelligence group Westwood said in its 2022 review of upstream oil and gas. 

Graeme Bagley, Head of Global Exploration and Appraisal, Westwood, said: “The impact of high and volatile oil prices on the industry and society has well and truly been brought to bear.

 "Pivoting from an oil price crash sparked by the pandemic, to a war-related, sanctions-driven collapse in supply and an oil price peak all in two years is extraordinary – even in the context of the oil price roller-coaster seen over the last 12 years. And shareholders have been the biggest beneficiaries– with 44 cents in every extra dollar of cashflow going to shareholders and just 12 cents to increased capital expenditure.” 

Bagley continues, “Gas has had a similarly turbulent journey, with prices in Europe leading to huge arbitrage opportunities and a profit boom for the trading houses and oil company trading divisions. 

The impact of high energy prices on society at large forced governments in Europe into massive support programmes, subsidising gas and electricity for consumers, paid for in part by windfall taxes on energy producers.” 

“Looking ahead to 2023, European gas prices will continue to be volatile and hard to predict, whilst shareholder payouts are expected to continue. Companies that have prioritized the energy transition may exit the sector, whilst those that choose to remain will be willing buyers of attractive assets.”

Here is the summary of Westwood's Upstream Oil and Gas Review for 2022:"A supply shock induced by conflict in Europe drove oil prices up to an average $101/bbl in 2022 with European spot gas prices up to an incredible $623/boe in August.

  • Oil companies gushed cash and shareholders enjoyed a bonanza – 44 cents in every dollar of cashflow went to shareholders and 12 cents to increased capital expenditure.
  • Supermajors slowed down their asset sales and smaller cash deals dominated with private equity remaining a net buyer.
  • Uncertainty in demand and supply will continue into 2023 and whilst a range for Brent of US$70-90/bbl seems reasonable gas prices will remain volatile and hard to predict.
  • Capex budgets should increase through 2023 although increases are likely to be modest.
  • Portfolio rationalisation of the supermajors may come to an end, although E&Ps that continue to focus on hydrocarbon production will be willing buyers of assets.
  • Further exits from upstream by companies that have prioritised the energy transition may occur in 2023.
Energy Industry News Activity Analysis

Related Offshore News

Stena Carron - Credit:Markus Jokinen/MarineTraffic.com

Hess Tops Wall St Profit Forecasts, Discovers More Oil...
Credit:Gwenolé de KERMENGUY/MarineTraffic.com

Atlantica Shipping Adds Fourth PSV to Fleet


Trending Offshore News

Image courtesy Intelatus

Offshore Wind: Floating Wind is the Future
Technology
©Hanohiki/AdobeStock

Busy Year Ahead for Offshore Drilling Rigs: Global...
Drilling

Insight

Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-booking in North Sea

Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-booking in North Sea

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Wagenborg's Multi-Purpose Vessel to Support Decommissioning Works in the Southern North Sea

Wagenborg's Multi-Purpose Vessel to Support Decommissioning Works in the Southern North Sea

Reuters: Eni Looking to Sell Stake in Renewables Division to HitecVision

Reuters: Eni Looking to Sell Stake in Renewables Division to HitecVision

Greenpeace Activists Board Heavy-lift Vessel Carrying Shell's Penguins FPSO

Greenpeace Activists Board Heavy-lift Vessel Carrying Shell's Penguins FPSO

Keppel to Deliver Guyana-bound 'Mega' FPSO to SBM Offshore in 1Q

Keppel to Deliver Guyana-bound 'Mega' FPSO to SBM Offshore in 1Q

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine