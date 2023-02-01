All 47 Turbines Installed at Formosa 2 Offshore Wind Project

All 47 offshore wind turbine generators have been installed at the Formosa 2 offshore wind project the 376MW Formosa 2 offshore wind project off the coast of Miaoli in western Taiwan.

The last wind turbine was successfully installed on January 31.

According to information on the project's website, commissioning and completion works continue, and soon the wind farm will be supplying electricity to Taiwan's grid at full capacity.

Currently, over 80% of the installed turbines are supplying power to the grid.



Formosa 2 utilizes BMW Direct Drive wind turbines manufactured by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, with a rotor diameter of 167 meters, hub height of 116.4 meters, and blade length of 81 meters. Credit: Formosa 2

Tiemen Maebe, Project Director of Formosa 2, said: "We extend our sincere gratitude to our valued partners, contractors, and project team members for their unwavering commitment and outstanding contributions. With the successful completion of this milestone, we are now well positioned to move forward towards commercial operation and the operation and maintenance phase, while ensuring adherence to the most stringent standards of health, safety, and environmental performance. We remain fully committed to providing sustainable and renewable energy to Taiwan."

Formosa 2 offshore wind project has an installed capacity of 376 MW and generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of approximately 380,000 households. It is being developed by JERA, Macquarie's Green Investment Group (GIG) and Synera Renewable Energy (SRE) (formerly known as Swancor Renewable Energy). GIG is supported by its portfolio company, Corio Generation.