Final Jacket Installed at Formosa 2 Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan

Formosa 2 offshore wind project in Taiwan saw the final jacket foundation installed on August 26, with the subsea cable works reaching installation completion on September 1.

The project, which will comprise 47 offshore wind turbines, has so far installed 27 wind turbines. So far, eight wind turbines started generating power to the national grid.

The project is being developed by JERA, Macquarie's Green Investment Group (GIG), and Swancor Renewable Energy (SRE). GIG is supported by its portfolio company, Corio Generation.

The jacket foundation structures at the project are amongst the tallest constructed to date worldwide at up to 91 meters in height and weighing up to 1,581 tons. The 47 structures were installed on the offshore site between April and August 26, 2022.

The pin piles, which the jacket foundations are installed upon, are around 2.4 meters in diameter, up to 277 tons in weight, and some 78.9 meters in length. The installation of the 188 pin piles was concluded earlier in August 2022.

The wind turbine foundations are connected by 47 sections of Inter Array Cables with a further four export cables transmitting the power to the onshore electricity grid. The combined total length of installed subsea cables is 114km with all subsea cables rated at 69kV.

Michael Klingele, Project Director of Formosa 2, said: “We are truly grateful for the efforts of the project team and the support from our partners which were critical in reaching this significant milestone. It demonstrates Formosa 2’s dedication and commitment to promoting and realizing Taiwan’s green energy transition. We are extremely proud to maintain high standards of Health, Safety and Environmental performance in achieving this milestone and remain focused on maintaining this, not only to the completion of the construction but through the operational phase.”

When complete, the project will have an installed capacity of 376 MW and will supply power to approximately 380,000 households.