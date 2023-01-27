Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aker BP Awards Edvard Grieg EPCI Contract to Moreld Apply

January 27, 2023

(Photo: AkerBP)
(Photo: AkerBP)

Engineering firm Moreld Apply said it has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract by Aker BP for the Edvard Grieg topside modification, part of the Utsira High tie-backs project.

The purpose of the contract is to execute the required topside modifications for the Solveig Phase 2, Troldhaugen and Symra tie-back fields to Edvard Grieg in the Norwegian North Sea.

The EPCI contract was an option when Moreld Apply was awarded the front end engineering and design (FEED) contract to plan the modifications in detail in 2022.

The engineering work will start immediately, Moreld Apply said, while the first offshore activities are expected in autumn 2023. The project is estimated to be completed in 2025.

