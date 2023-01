Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF said Wednesday that Brazil's Petrobras had awarded a new long-term charter contract to DOF's Brazilian affiliate Norskan Offshore Ltda. for an AHTS to operate as AHTS-TS or TO.

Petrobras has hired the Skandi Ipanema vessel for four years firm. The Brazilian oil giant will have the option to extend the contract for another year.

DOF said that The gross value of the contract that is planned to start up to third quarter of 2023 was around $51 million.