Ulmatec Nets Walk-to-work Gig

January 25, 2023

©Ulmatec
©Ulmatec

Ulmatec said Wednesday it had won a new contract for the supply of a 32-meter motion-compensated gangway and logistics support systems to a
"major international player."

"The gangway offers superior workability with its 12 m telescopic compensation, infinitely adjustable access height to the wind turbines and has the potential for power regeneration during gangway operations," Ulmatec said.

For offshore use, a fully 3-D compensated, 3-metric-ton crane is integrated along the whole underside of the gangway. 

"Our gangway system is fully integrated with the DP system and helps the crew choose the right access point and route between the wind turbines," says commercial director Bjørnar Huse.

To remind, the Norway-based gangway supplier in August last year also secured a contract for the supply of a 32-meter motion-compensated gangway and logistics support systems for ECO Edison, the first U.S.-built Jones Act service operation vessel (SOV).


