Ulmatec's Gangway for First Jones Act-compliant Service Operation Vessel

Norway-based gangway supplier Ulmatec has secured a contract for the supply of a 32-meter motion compensated gangway and logistics support systems for ECO Edison, the first U.S.-built Jones Act service operation vessel (SOV).

This 260-foot vessel will be built for Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) by North American Shipbuilding, an ECO affiliate, and will be able to accommodate 60 technicians. Once complete, the vessel will immediately provide operational support out of Port Jefferson, New York for Ørsted and Eversource’s joint venture offshore wind portfolio, which includes South Fork Wind, Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind.

Describing its gangway which will be installed on the vessel, Ulmatec said, "The gangway offers superior workability with its 12-meter telescope compensation range, infinitely adjustable access height (to the wind turbines), integrated elevator in the gangway pedestal, and the potential for power regeneration during gangway operations." Credit: Ulmatec

According to the company, logistics will be simpler with autonomous trolleys along the stepless gangway, and loading and unloading of the vessel will be completed with an integrated 6 metric ton crane function. For offshore use, a fully 3-D compensated, 3 metric ton crane will be accessible via the underside of the gangway.

"Our gangway system is fully DP integrated, assisting the crew in choosing the right access point and route between the wind turbines” said Bjørn Gjerde, Sales Manager at Ulmatec.

Chief Commercial Officer Bjørnar Huse added, “This is our first large contract for a gangway and reinforces our efforts in this market. We have delivered cargo handling systems, boat landings, gangway pedestals, and accessories within this sector for over a decade. With the gangway, we have a full product program for handling equipment on an offshore wind vessel. Our service organization can fully support the U.S. market with remote assistance from our engineers in Norway."

Credit: Ulmatec