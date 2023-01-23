CGX, Frontera JV Spuds Wei-1 Offshore Guyana

A CGX Energy Inc. and Frontera Energy Corporation consortium has started drilling the Wei-1 well, on the Corentyne block, approximately 200 kilometers offshore from Georgetown, Guyana.

To remind, under the Corentyne block license terms, the joint venture was previously required to spud Wei-1, the second of two commitment wells on the block, by November 27, 2022.

However, the companies then agreed with the Government of Guyana for the Wei-1 well to be spudded no later than January 31, 2023.

The consortium is using Noble Corp's (formerly Maersk) Noble Corp Discoverer semi-submersible mobile drilling unit for the operation.

In a statement on Monday, announcing the spud, the consortium also said that the Government of Guyana had approved an appraisal plan for the northern section of the Corentyne block, which started with the Wei-1 well.

Following the completion of Wei-1 drilling operations and upon detailed analysis of the results, the joint venture may consider future wells per its appraisal program to evaluate possible development feasibility in the Kawa-1 discovery area and throughout the northern section of the Corentyne block.

Any future drilling is contingent on positive results at Wei-1 and the joint venture has no further drilling obligations beyond the Wei-1 well.

The Wei-1 well is located approximately 14 kilometers northwest of the consortium's previous Kawa-1 light oil and condensate discovery and is being drilled in a water depth of approximately 1,912 feet (583 meters), to an anticipated total depth of 20,500 feet (6,248 meters).

The Wei-1 well will target Maastrichtian, Campanian and Santonian-aged stacked sands within channel and fan complexes in the northern section of the Corentyne block. The well is expected to take approximately 4-5 months to reach total depth.

Professor Suresh Narine, Executive Co-Chairman of CGX's Board of Directors, said: "The Joint Venture is pleased to announce that it has spud the Wei-1 well offshore Guyana, and that the Government of Guyana has approved the Joint Venture's appraisal program. Wei-1 will appraise both the Kawa-1 discovery as well as explore additional opportunities within the Corentyne block.

The Wei-1 well is on-trend and positioned for success with both Kawa-1 and recent peer discoveries immediately adjacent to the northern section of the Corentyne block. The Joint Venture is grateful for the Government of Guyana's ongoing support as the Joint Venture worked towards spudding Wei-1 in-line with the previously agreed terms."



Orlando Cabrales, Chief Executive Officer of Frontera, said: "We are very excited about the potentially transformational opportunity that is now before us on the Corentyne block in one of the most exciting exploration areas in the world and we look forward to safely and successfully drilling the Wei-1 well and potentially extending the joint venture's recent light oil and condensate discovery at the Kawa-1 well."

