Crane Upgrades: Cadeler Taps Semco Maritime for WFIV Duo Modification

January 23, 2023

Credit: Cadeler
Credit: Cadeler

Danish offshore wind installation vessel owner Cadeler has awarded Semco Maritime a contract for vessel modifications as part of the upgrade of main crane capacity on Cadeler’s two O-class windfarm installation vessels (WFIV), Wind Orca and Wind Osprey.

Semco Maritime previously installed new and longer crane booms on these two WFIVs.

The scope of work comprises planning and supplier coordination as well as the fabrication and installation of a new boom rest, reinforcement of the crane pedestal, and various electrical and mechanical upgrades during the installation of new, improved cranes supplied by GustoMSC, a subsidiary of NOV (ex-National Oilwell Varco).

Fabrication of an estimated 300 tons of steel structures will start in early 2023. The installation will begin in late 2023 on both vessels in the Port of Rotterdam over a 5-month period. 

Cadeler awarded the contract for the new Wind Orca crane to NOV in December 2020, and then, in June 2021, for the Wind Osprey. 

The offshore wind installation company said the upgrades were needed to enable the installation of the larger, next-gen offshore wind turbines.

In December 2020, Cadeler said that the new crane for the Wind Orca would have a lifting capacity of 1600 metric tons at a radius of 40 meters, with the main hook at a height of 159.7 meters above the main deck. 

This is a substantial upgrade of the vessel's current capacity of 1200 metric tons lifting capacity at a radius of 31 meters, and will enable the installation of next-generation offshore wind turbines.

