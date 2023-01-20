Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Borr's Jack-up Rig "Ran" to Drill Two Offshore Wells in Latin America

January 20, 2023

Credit: James Beale/MarineTraffic.com
Credit: James Beale/MarineTraffic.com

Shallow water drilling contractor Borr Drilling said Friday its jack-up drilling rig "Ran" had secured a Letter of Award from an unnamed client for work in Latin America.

The award will cover drilling two offshore wells, with an estimated duration of 200 days on a dry-hole case and up to 460 days on a
success case. 

The work will start in October 2023 and has an estimated contract value, including mobilization and demobilization fees, of USD $30.4 million on a dry-hole case.

The Ran jack-up rig is currently on a contract with Wintershall in Mexico, which is expected to keep the rig committed until Q2 2023. 

"The company remains in constructive discussion with other customers in the region for further work to cover the available time between these two programs," Borr Drilling said.

Energy Drilling Activity South America Shallow Water Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

©Altin Osmanaj/AdobeStock

Caribbean Nation to Auction Up to 20 Offshore Gas...
VALARIS DS-15 - ©Nicolas Oliverie/MarineTraffic,com

Valaris Bags Drilling Contracts in Brazil, U.S. GoM, and...


Trending Offshore News

©douglas davidsonEyeEm/AdobeStock

UK North Sea Oil Giant to Cut Jobs Due to Windfall Tax
Energy
Credit: Jan Verhoog/AdobeStock

UK Defense Ministry Buys Offshore Construction Vessel for...
Offshore

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

King Charles Suggests $1.1B Offshore Wind Farm Deal Profits Should Go to Society, Not Royal Family

King Charles Suggests $1.1B Offshore Wind Farm Deal Profits Should Go to Society, Not Royal Family

ISS, Palliser Urge Shareholders to Remove Capricorn CEO and Six Board Directors

ISS, Palliser Urge Shareholders to Remove Capricorn CEO and Six Board Directors

PTTEP Taps Honeywell for CCS Project Offshore Thailand

PTTEP Taps Honeywell for CCS Project Offshore Thailand

Nord Stream Gas Pipelines Rupture: Survey Underway, No Conclusions Reached Yet, Says Novak

Nord Stream Gas Pipelines Rupture: Survey Underway, No Conclusions Reached Yet, Says Novak

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine