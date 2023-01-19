TotalEnergies to Spud "Highly prospective" Benriach Offshore Well in Q2

TotalEnergies has decided to drill the "highly prospective" Benriach well in the Laggan Tormore area, west of Shetland, UK.

The news was shared by TotalEnergies partner Kistos, which last year acquired a 20% stake in the Greater Laggan Area producing offshore gas fields, along with various interests in certain other exploration licenses, including a 25% interest in the Benriach prospect, from TotalEnergies.

"The Benriach well, operated by our partner Total Energies, has been confirmed to be drilled in 2023, starting in Q2. A contract has been signed for a rig by the joint venture partners to carry out the drilling of this well," Kistos said Wednesday.

Kistos said that the well was targeting a recoverable resource of 638bcf (110MMBoe) gross.

Kistos further said the well would cost it £16.3 million net (£2.4 million post tax). It did not say which rig would be used for the project.

According to NSTA information, Total Energies has a 50% stake in the project, with Kistos and Rockrose holding 25% each.

As for the Greater Laggan Area in general, Kistos said that the asset has continued to "perform well" since the acquisition in July 2022.

"On a pro forma basis, average production for the year was 6,000 boe/d net to Kistos, and uptime was more than 95% (excluding planned maintenance)," Kistos said.

Glendronach FID

As previously reported, Kistos last year acquired a 20% working interest in the producing Laggan, Tormore, Edradour, and Glenlivet gas fields, located offshore the UK, West of Shetland. The acquisition includes a 20% interest in the undeveloped Glendronach gas field.

The Glendronach field was discovered in 2018 and it is anticipated that the development will utilize existing infrastructure.

Kistos last year said that the Glendronach field FID would be made later in 2022, but this has now been delayed.

"The decision on Glendronach Field Development will now be taken later in 2023 to allow further technical reviews to be undertaken with the aim of reducing costs," Kistos said.