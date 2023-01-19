Havfram Subsea Reclaims Ocean Installer Name after Offshore Wind Business Sold

Offshore construction company Havfram Subsea said Thursday it was taking back its Ocean Installer name.

The company's subsea business was known as Ocean Installer from the company's inception in 2011, with the 2020 name change reflecting its diversification into the offshore wind industry. The relaunch follows last year's announcement of the sale of Havfram's wind business lines.

"Ocean Installer's operations focus on all aspects of offshore marine construction, encompassing both the traditional oil and gas and emerging renewables markets. The company is currently expanding its service offerings and will continue to work across all global markets," the company said in a statement Thursday.

In support of its relaunch as an independent company, Ocean Installer has set out a new strategy and created a new visual identity.

Kevin Murphy, Ocean Installer's CEO said: "We are proud of our history and, as Ocean Installer, we have an impressive track record for safe and efficient marine construction of major energy projects worldwide."

"By refocusing our strategy and reclaiming the Ocean Installer name, we are laying a solid foundation for the future growth of our company. We will continue to partner with other like-minded companies as we expand our services.

"Over the last four years we have grown our revenue fivefold within the SURF installation and mooring market. As overall demand for marine construction services is growing, we now experience customers inviting us to enter new markets requiring our competence, such as offshore floating wind, CCS, and IRM.

"The next step on our journey is to take our expertise in delivering complex marine construction projects and apply it to meet the evolving needs of our customers, as we work together to achieve a balance between energy security and a sustainable transition towards a net zero future."