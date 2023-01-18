Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Norway's HAV to Design Service Operation Vessel for U.S. Offshore Wind Project

January 18, 2023

CREST has chosen HAV Group ASA’s subsidiary HAV Design to develop a newbuild service operation vessel (SOV) destined for a US offshore wind project.

"The contract marks the U.S. breakthrough for HAV Design, which becomes the first European ship designer to develop an SOV for the U.S. market," HAV Group said.

Gisle Vinjevoll Thrane, vice president of sales at Norway-based HAV Design: “We have designed and developed numerous SOVs for use in demanding offshore climates, but this is the first time we are designing a vessel for the US market. We are confident in the operational benefits our vessel design brings to the table, so we believe that this contract can open the door for further work in the USA,” says 

Further information about the contract and the vessel will be provided after HAV Design has signed the final contract with CREST’s chosen shipyard, HAV said.

Worth noting, HAV shared the news on Tuesday, the same day Crowley and ESVAGT, the companies behind the CREST JV, announced they would jointly build and operate a service operations vessel (SOV) under a long-term charter with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.  

Crowley will manage and crew the SOV to support Siemens Gamesa’s service operations on the Dominion Energy Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project.

