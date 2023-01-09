Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Offshore Wind: Hellenic Cables Hires Asso.Subsea for Cable Installation in Germany

January 9, 2023

©Asso.subsea
©Asso.subsea

Hellenic Cables has hired the offshore installation company Asso.subsea to move, install, and protect the 220 kV export subsea cable system that will connect the Windanker offshore wind farm to the German extra-high voltage transmission grid.

The overall system will consist of one export cable, which will be more than 100 km long in total, to be installed along a submarine route characterized by numerous technical challenges, including shallow water areas, landfall pull-in through a 900 m long HDD conduit, boulder fields, numerous crossings, and soil conditions varying from very soft to hard soils.

Asso.subsea said it would use the DP2 cable laying vessel ‘Atalanti,’ specialized for extremely shallow water working environments, and DP3 Cable laying vessel ‘Ariadne’ for deep water cable installation and platform pull-in.

Also, the DP2 trenching support vessels ‘Argo’ and ‘Aethra’ will take part in the seabed preparation and post-lay burial operations. 

Further, Asso.subsea said that the latest versions of the trenching machines from the AssoTrencher V for cable burial in very shallow waters, AssoTrencher IV, as well as the AssoJet III families, which the company says are among the most powerful trenching/jetting ROVs in the market, will be mobilized in order to provide the required protection of the cables along the entire submarine route.

 Alexandros Tziotakis, General Manager of Asso.subsea, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Hellenic Cables for the Ostwind 3 project and are extremely proud to be able to support 50Hertz in another fundamental step towards the energy transition.”

Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Engineering North Sea Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe Renewables Subsea Cables

Related Offshore News

©EEW

All 50 Monopiles Completed for Iberdrola's Baltic Eagle...
A shot of turbines on the Hornsea 2 wind farm - Credit: Neptune Energy

North Sea Project Launched to Explore Powering Integrated...


Trending Offshore News

©NA/MarineTraffic.com

Dolphin Drilling Wins More Work in Nigeria for 1974-built...
Drilling
Petrojarl Knarr - Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions, Drydocks to Upgrade Petrojarl Knarr FPSO...
Offshore

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Offshore Services Firm Acteon Names Bruggaier as New CEO

Offshore Services Firm Acteon Names Bruggaier as New CEO

ExxonMobil Wins Exploration Rights Offshore Egypt

ExxonMobil Wins Exploration Rights Offshore Egypt

Philippines' Supreme Court Voids 2005 South China Sea Oil & Gas Exploration Deal

Philippines' Supreme Court Voids 2005 South China Sea Oil & Gas Exploration Deal

Norway Awards 47 Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Licenses

Norway Awards 47 Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Licenses

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine