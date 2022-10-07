Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

50Hertz Taps Hellenic Cables for Ostwind 3 Export Cable System

October 7, 2022

Credit: Hellenic Cables
Credit: Hellenic Cables

Cenergy Holdings's cables subsidiary Hellenic Cables has won a contract with the German transmission system operator 50Hertz for Ostwind 3, a 220 kV export cable system.

Ostwind 3 will connect a segment of the designated wind farm area Windanker, to the German extra-high voltage transmission grid. 

With the connection of Iberdrola's offshore wind farm Windanker, a capacity of 300 MW of electricity will be supplied to the German grid. This is enough to power around 260,000 households.

The scope of Hellenic Cables' contract includes the design, supply, delivery, storage, installation, jointing, termination, testing, and commissioning of 105 km submarine three-core export cable (220 kV) as well as 13,5 km of onshore export cable (220 kV), 2 km platform cable (220 kV) and 2 km platform cable (66 kV). 

The cables will be produced at Hellenic Cables’ submarine cables plant in Corinth, Greece, and in its underground high-voltage cable manufacturing facility in Thiva, Greece. 

Production of the cables will be completed by October 2024, and load-out is scheduled to take place in 2025.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. 

Energy Subsea Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables Subsea Cables

Related Offshore News

Joris Veldhoven - Credit: Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind

U.S. Offshore Wind Developer Names Its First CEO
Credit: Elia

Belgium's Elia Presents Plans for 'World's First'...


Trending Offshore News

©guteksk7/AdobeStock

Nord Stream Probe Finds Evidence of Detonations, Swedish...
Offshore
©Dana

CORRECTED - Waldorf Agrees to Buy KNOC-owned Dutch N. Sea...
Energy

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

50Hertz Taps Hellenic Cables for Ostwind 3 Export Cable System

50Hertz Taps Hellenic Cables for Ostwind 3 Export Cable System

Neptune Energy to Keep Duva Field Gas Output Levels High Until 2022 End

Neptune Energy to Keep Duva Field Gas Output Levels High Until 2022 End

FPSO Anita Garibaldi Leaves China Shipyard for Brazil

FPSO Anita Garibaldi Leaves China Shipyard for Brazil

Cyprus in Renewed Push to Extract Offshore Gas as Shortages Loom in EU

Cyprus in Renewed Push to Extract Offshore Gas as Shortages Loom in EU

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine