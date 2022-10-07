50Hertz Taps Hellenic Cables for Ostwind 3 Export Cable System

Cenergy Holdings's cables subsidiary Hellenic Cables has won a contract with the German transmission system operator 50Hertz for Ostwind 3, a 220 kV export cable system.

Ostwind 3 will connect a segment of the designated wind farm area Windanker, to the German extra-high voltage transmission grid.

With the connection of Iberdrola's offshore wind farm Windanker, a capacity of 300 MW of electricity will be supplied to the German grid. This is enough to power around 260,000 households.

The scope of Hellenic Cables' contract includes the design, supply, delivery, storage, installation, jointing, termination, testing, and commissioning of 105 km submarine three-core export cable (220 kV) as well as 13,5 km of onshore export cable (220 kV), 2 km platform cable (220 kV) and 2 km platform cable (66 kV).

The cables will be produced at Hellenic Cables’ submarine cables plant in Corinth, Greece, and in its underground high-voltage cable manufacturing facility in Thiva, Greece.

Production of the cables will be completed by October 2024, and load-out is scheduled to take place in 2025.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.