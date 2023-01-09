Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ONGC Books Another Shelf Drilling Jack-up for Mumbai High Drilling

January 9, 2023

Credit: Gwenolé de KERMENGUY/MarineTraffic.com
Offshore drilling rig owner Shelf Drilling has signed a three-year contract for the Trident II jack-up rig with the Indian national oil company ONGC.

The contract covers the operation of the Trident II rig in the Mumbai High area, off the coast of India. 

The rig will continue operations in direct continuation of its current contract following an out-of-service period in preparation for the new three-year award.

This is Shelf Drilling's third contract with ONGC secured within a month.

Back in December, Shelf Drilling said that ONGC had awarded three-year deals for its Compact Driller and Key Singapore rigs.

These contracts are also for operations in the Mumbai High area.

According to Shelf Drilling, the planned start-up of operations for both contracts is Q2 2023.  


