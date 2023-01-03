ONGC Names Rawat as Director of Exploration

India's national oil company ONGC has appointed Sushma Rawat as Director of Exploration. She prevciously served as Executive Director-Basin Manager, Assam & Assam Arakan.

She takes over the reins as Director of Exploration from Rajesh Kumar Srivastava. Rawat is also on Board of ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited.

"An industry veteran with 33 years experience and Exploration Manager par excellence with diverse professional and industry expertise, she brings with her a richness and diversity of perspectives that will benefit the organization in its exploration strategies," ONGC said.

"As Basin Manager of A&AA Basin, her dynamic efforts catalyzed several new technologies; some of the noteworthy ones are : Node Based Seismic Data Acquisition system, Passive Seismic Tomography (PST), Airborne Hydrocarbon Sensing Survey (AHSS) which are of paramount importance for geologically complex and logistically difficult terrains of Assam Arakan Fold Belt areas," ONGC said of Rawat.

Rawat started her career as GT in ONGC as an operations geologist at Cauvery Basin in 1989. After stints at KDMIPE Dehradun followed by Kerala-Konkan Basin in Mumbai, she joined KDMIPE in 2013 with the responsibility of realizing first Basin-scale 3D Petroleum System Modelling on a regional framework for Mumbai Offshore Basin, and followed by KG Basin 3D PSM.

Under her leadership, Basin scale 3D-Petroleum Systems modeling of 11 Basins, including AAFB was carried out.

Rawat also headed the MDT team for resource reassessment of Mumbai Offshore Basin under "Re-assessment of Hydrocarbon Resources for Sedimentary Basins and Deep-Water areas of India". She was the core team member of the Central Team for 26 basins from 2015-2017.



