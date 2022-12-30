Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Offshore Wind: Finland Gov't Grants Research Permits to Eolus

December 30, 2022

Credit: Ian Dyball/AdobeStock
Offshore wind farm developer Eolus has received research permits for two offshore wind farms in the Bothnian Sea. The company said these were important steps towards offshore wind production in Finland. 

The Finnish Government gave consent regarding research permits to Eolus for the two offshore wind projects, Wellamo and Tuulia, in the Finnish Bothnian Sea. The Environmental Impact Assessment will begin in January 2023 and the seabed investigations will be carried out in 2023.

"This is an important step towards realizing our first offshore wind projects in Finland. Our goal is for both wind farms to start producing electricity during the 2030s. Offshore wind power plays a key role in achieving Finland’s climate goals, the renewable energy targets and meeting the need for electricity at affordable prices for consumers and industries", says Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus.

Both project areas are located in the Finnish economic zone; Tuulia is approximately 30 km off the coast, northwest of Pori, and Wellamo is approximately 90 km off the coast, southwest of Pori. Wellamo is being developed under the joint venture SeaSapphire, powered by Simply Blue Group and Eolus, which was established on 30 November 2022.

The total planned capacity of the two offshore wind farms is 3.5 gigawatts, which would add 14–16 TWh of renewable electricity for the Finnish electricity grid annually. The number of turbines for the wind farms is planned to be about 100 each, but the final number will be determined at a later stage.

