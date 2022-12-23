Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Solstad Offshore Secures $50,8M in Contracts for CSV Normand Maximus

December 23, 2022

Normand Maximus ©Solstad Offshore
Normand Maximus ©Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore  said Friday it had  secured letters of awards from multiple unnamed subsea contractors
for the hire of the construction support vessel Normand Maximus for the execution of projects during 2023.

The projects have a combined duration of at least 200 days, plus additional option periods. The value of the firm part is around  NOK 500 million (currently around $50,8 million).

The subsea construction vessel Normand Maximus is 178 meters long, has a 900t AHC crane, 550t VLS, can accommodate up to 180 people and is the largest vessel in Solstad's fleet.

The vessel is owned by American Shipping Company ASA (AMSC) and leased to Solstad.


