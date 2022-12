Jack-up rig leasing firm Shelf Drilling has secured three-year contracts for two of its offshore drilling rigs in India.

The company said Thursday that the Indian national oil firm ONGC had awarded three-year deals for its Compact Driller and Key Singapore rigs.

The contracts are for operations in the Mumbai High area, offshore India.

According to Shelf Drilling, the planned start-up of operations for both contracts is Q2 2023.

Shelf Drilling did not share details on the value of the contracts.