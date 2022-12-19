Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Northern Ocean Buys Deepwater Riser System from Scana's PSW Technology

December 19, 2022

PSW Technology’s Managing Director Tommy Johnsen - Photo by Trude Brun Wilhelmsen
Scana's PSW Technology has secured a contract to sell a deepwater riser system to offshore drilling contractor Northern Ocean.

"The agreement involves the sale of a complete marine riser system to Northern Ocean for ultra-deepwater operations. The work also includes project management, inspection, repair, and logistics of the marine riser system," the company said.

This is a substantial contract for the company, meaning it is worth more than NOK 50 million (currently around $5 million).

PSW Technology’s Managing Director, Tommy Johnsen, said: "The rig market is improving globally, and PSW Technology is well positioned to service the growth and increases in activity levels. It is a great recognition that Northern Ocean has awarded this contract to PSW Technology

Scott McReaken, CEO of the Northern Ocean said: "Together with PSW and its manager, Northern Ocean will be able to deploy one of the world’s most advanced drilling units into an emerging ultra-deepwater drilling market."

McReaken did not say exactly which rig would be equipped with PSW Technology risers.

Northern Ocean owns two semi-submersible drilling rigs, the Deepsea Mira and the Deepsea Bollsta, both managed by Odfjell Drilling.

The offshore drilling company said last week it had won a contract with TotalEnergies for the Deepsea Mira semi-submersible drilling rig. 

TotalEnergies will use the rig in a "multi-country" drilling program. Starting in the middle of the second quarter of 2023, the 300-day drilling program  will initially start in Namibia.  

The news of the new contract came just days after Northern Ocean's other semi-submersible drilling rig, Deepsea Bollsta, started its drilling contract with Shell in Namibia. Namibia is where both TotalEnergies and Shell made large oil discoveries earlier this year.

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

