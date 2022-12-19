Northern Ocean Buys Deepwater Riser System from Scana's PSW Technology

Scana's PSW Technology has secured a contract to sell a deepwater riser system to offshore drilling contractor Northern Ocean.

"The agreement involves the sale of a complete marine riser system to Northern Ocean for ultra-deepwater operations. The work also includes project management, inspection, repair, and logistics of the marine riser system," the company said.

This is a substantial contract for the company, meaning it is worth more than NOK 50 million (currently around $5 million).

PSW Technology’s Managing Director, Tommy Johnsen, said: "The rig market is improving globally, and PSW Technology is well positioned to service the growth and increases in activity levels. It is a great recognition that Northern Ocean has awarded this contract to PSW Technology

Scott McReaken, CEO of the Northern Ocean said: "Together with PSW and its manager, Northern Ocean will be able to deploy one of the world’s most advanced drilling units into an emerging ultra-deepwater drilling market."

McReaken did not say exactly which rig would be equipped with PSW Technology risers.

Northern Ocean owns two semi-submersible drilling rigs, the Deepsea Mira and the Deepsea Bollsta, both managed by Odfjell Drilling.

The offshore drilling company said last week it had won a contract with TotalEnergies for the Deepsea Mira semi-submersible drilling rig.

TotalEnergies will use the rig in a "multi-country" drilling program. Starting in the middle of the second quarter of 2023, the 300-day drilling program will initially start in Namibia.

The news of the new contract came just days after Northern Ocean's other semi-submersible drilling rig, Deepsea Bollsta, started its drilling contract with Shell in Namibia. Namibia is where both TotalEnergies and Shell made large oil discoveries earlier this year.