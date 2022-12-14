Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CGG, Carbon Transition in Utsira OBN Seismic Survey Data Reprocessing

December 14, 2022

A 3D visualization of the top Zechstein play interpreted from the original Utsira OBN survey data that will be reprocessed under the terms of the agreement between CGG and Carbon Transition (Image courtesy of Carbon Transition/Axxis Multi Client and TGS).
A 3D visualization of the top Zechstein play interpreted from the original Utsira OBN survey data that will be reprocessed under the terms of the agreement between CGG and Carbon Transition (Image courtesy of Carbon Transition/Axxis Multi Client and TGS).

Frenche seismic data specialist CGG has signed an agreement with Carbon Transition, under its subsidiary Axxis Multi Client, to reprocess the Utsira ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic survey in the Norwegian North Sea. 

"The reprocessing project has significant industry support and leverages strong demand for high-definition seismic imaging in this highly prospective area," CGG said.

CGG will reprocess the Utsira survey, described as the largest ultra-high resolution OBN survey conducted in the North Sea. The survey covers approximately 2,000 square kilometers. 

"The reprocessing will apply CGG’s latest advances in OBN processing and imaging technology, including time-lag full-waveform inversion. This will significantly improve the velocity model, overall image resolution and frequency content for fault interpretation and reservoir characterization workflows. The reprocessed product will substantially advance the Utsira OBN survey and better assist clients with existing petroleum production and reservoir management," CGG said.

Scheduled to start in November 2022, the project will deliver a priority area in the third quarter of 2023 and final data for the complete survey in 2024. 

The Utsira area holds several large oil and gas fields, including Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen, Balder, Gina Krog, Gudrun and Johan Sverdrup, along with, CGG says, a number of undeveloped discoveries and prospects.
 

Geoscience Industry News Activity Seismic Seabed OBN

Related Offshore News

© erik estrada/EyeEm

Petronas, JX Nippon Enter Deal for BIGST Offshore Fields...
BP's Clair Ridge platform ©BP

North Sea Oil Firms to Explore Electrifying Offshore Oil...


Trending Offshore News

A Look inside the Deepwater Atlas, “World’s First Eighth-Generation Ultra-Deepwater Drillship”. Image courtesy Transocean

Great Ships '22: Deepwater Atlas, “World’s First...
Technology
Three of the common types of floating wind turbine platform. (Image: Josh Bauer/NREL)

How Do Floating Wind Turbines Work?
Technology

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

MOL's Gašo to Join OMV as New Executive Board Member for Energy

MOL's Gašo to Join OMV as New Executive Board Member for Energy

Noble Corp. Wins $50M Contract for Jack-up Rig in UK North Sea

Noble Corp. Wins $50M Contract for Jack-up Rig in UK North Sea

16,000t Jacket Completed for Azeri Offshore Platform Project

16,000t Jacket Completed for Azeri Offshore Platform Project

Israel Launches Fourth Offshore Exploration Bidding Round

Israel Launches Fourth Offshore Exploration Bidding Round

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine