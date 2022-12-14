CGG, Carbon Transition in Utsira OBN Seismic Survey Data Reprocessing

Frenche seismic data specialist CGG has signed an agreement with Carbon Transition, under its subsidiary Axxis Multi Client, to reprocess the Utsira ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic survey in the Norwegian North Sea.

"The reprocessing project has significant industry support and leverages strong demand for high-definition seismic imaging in this highly prospective area," CGG said.

CGG will reprocess the Utsira survey, described as the largest ultra-high resolution OBN survey conducted in the North Sea. The survey covers approximately 2,000 square kilometers.

"The reprocessing will apply CGG’s latest advances in OBN processing and imaging technology, including time-lag full-waveform inversion. This will significantly improve the velocity model, overall image resolution and frequency content for fault interpretation and reservoir characterization workflows. The reprocessed product will substantially advance the Utsira OBN survey and better assist clients with existing petroleum production and reservoir management," CGG said.

Scheduled to start in November 2022, the project will deliver a priority area in the third quarter of 2023 and final data for the complete survey in 2024.

The Utsira area holds several large oil and gas fields, including Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen, Balder, Gina Krog, Gudrun and Johan Sverdrup, along with, CGG says, a number of undeveloped discoveries and prospects.

