Mainstream, BP and Statkraft in Offshore Win MoU with Norwegian Port

Mainstream Renewable Power, BP and Statkraft have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Windport in Mandal, Norway, to "position the port at the forefront of offshore wind development."

Mainstream, BP, and Statkraft are partnering to pursue a bid to develop fixed-bottom offshore wind power at the Sørlige Nordsjø II (SN2) license area.

Besides the commitment from the consortium to explore the use of Windport to develop and operate offshore wind at SN2, the MoU incorporates a collaboration charter, which, the partners say, is unique in its inclusion of capacity-building of the port's subcontractors, many of which are Norwegian, and the strengthening of the port's competitive edge.

The approach laid out in the Collaboration Charter will help drive the port's cost optimization and innovative development, while boosting the port's ability to service the global offshore wind industry, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

Windport, a subsidiary of Global Ocean Technology, is building a port seen as ideally located to serve the SN2 site offshore Norway.

The port is expected to be a "one-stop-shop" for offshore wind port services, serving the SN2 area and the wider North Sea and global regions.

The Collaborative Charter will see BP, Mainstream, and Statkraft adding a new dimension and level of support to accelerate the port's start-up and efficiency, the partners said.

Sebastian Bringsværd, Spokesperson for the SN2 consortium and Head of Norway and Sweden at Mainstream, said: "Norway is on the verge of an offshore wind revolution and new collaboration models such as our Collaboration Charter will play a key role in ensuring its success.

We have been working with Windport over the last couple of months to aid the development of the port and local subcontractors in the region and we are impressed by the leadership Windport is displaying in spearheading the Agder region's involvement in offshore wind.

We're offering the best of bp, Mainstream and Statkraft to help create what will be a vital port for not only Norway but the global offshore industry as well. Going beyond what we see competitors are doing in the market, we need to ensure we bring all levels of the Norwegian and local supply chain on board to capitalize on the growth we expect to see in the years ahead."

Øystein S. Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer of Global Ocean Technology, added: "We thank BP, Mainstream, and Statkraft for the trust they have in Windport and we look forward to working together to develop our Collaborative Charter to effectively aid efficient and innovative port infrastructure and services."

The SN2 licence area is located in the Norwegian North Sea about 140 kilometres off the coast of Norway. The partnership said it would will work with local suppliers, building ‎industrial competencies for Norway's offshore wind market, and contribute toward Norway's Net Zero ambitions.