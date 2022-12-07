Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Havfram Subsea Names UK Managing Director

December 7, 2022

Gregor Scott - ©Havfram
Gregor Scott - ©Havfram

Havfram Subsea has appointed Gregor Scott as Managing Director for the company’s UK operation.

Over the last 10 years, Scott has held commercial and leadership roles within the Havfram organization, and as Managing Director (UK) he will assume responsibility for delivering the Havfram Subsea strategy in the UK as the organization transitions into an independent company following the sale of the offshore wind business last month.

Kevin Murphy, CEO Havfram Subsea, said: “We are incredibly pleased that Gregor has agreed to take on the Managing Director’s role in the UK at such an exciting time. Having been with the company for a decade, he fully understands the business and the ethos behind our company. I am confident in Gregor’s ability to guide the UK team, grow our market share and continue to deliver successful and safe projects.

Gregor Scott has more than 20 years’ experience in the international oil and gas and offshore renewables industries, working in a variety of roles from naval architect through to commercial management. 

He joined Havfram (ex-Ocean Installer) in 2012, where until his recent promotion, he was Business Acquisition Director, driving forward their SURF and Renewables Business lines. He holds a BEng (Hons) in Naval Architecture from the University of Strathclyde.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of leading the Havfram Subsea team in the UK as we move into the next stage of our company’s development, he said.

We have an excellent track record for successfully delivering and supporting our clients’ projects. I am excited to take on this new challenge at a time when our clients have to balance the need to secure energy supply whilst transitioning towards a net zero future. We are well placed deliver our offshore and marine operations to both the traditional oil and gas and the renewables markets. My goal will be to continue building relationships with our customers and partners to ensure this happens."

Energy People Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity People & Companies

Related Offshore News

©SSE Renewables (File Photo)

SSE Renewables Says 75% of Jacket Foundations Installed at...
Pictured at Balmoral’s Montrose facility (from L-R): Tom Hutchison, chief executive officer, Montrose Port Authority; Sir Jim Milne CBE, chairman and managing director, Balmoral Group; Peter Stuart, chairman, Montrose Port Authority Board; Derek Weir, subsea test centre manager, Balmoral Comtec.

Balmoral's Large-scale Composite Manufacturing Plant in...


Trending Offshore News

©SHI

Saipem to Buy 7th-gen Drillship from Samsung Citing...
Drilling
Credit: V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

Stranded Newbuild Drillships Soon to be History
Energy

Sponsored

Smart Network Solutions for your Remote Operations

Smart Network Solutions for your Remote Operations

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

The Italian Job: Long Term Contracts for Shelf Drilling's Jack-up Rig Duo

The Italian Job: Long Term Contracts for Shelf Drilling's Jack-up Rig Duo

Gulf of Thailand: Valeura Energy to Buy Three Offshore Blocks from Mubadala Petroleum

Gulf of Thailand: Valeura Energy to Buy Three Offshore Blocks from Mubadala Petroleum

Coretrax, Lee Energy Systems Collaborate on 'Major' North Sea P&A Campaign

Coretrax, Lee Energy Systems Collaborate on 'Major' North Sea P&A Campaign

DEME, Penta-Ocean Unveil Upgraded Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Model

DEME, Penta-Ocean Unveil Upgraded Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Model

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine