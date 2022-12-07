Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CNOOC Starts Production From South China Sea Offshore Oil Field Project

December 7, 2022

© Eagle / Adobe Stock
© Eagle / Adobe Stock

Chinese oil company CNOOC Limited said Tuesday it had started production from the Enping 15-1/10-2/15-2/20-4 oil fields joint development project.

The Enping 15-1/10-2/15-2/20-4 oilfields are in the eastern part of the South China Sea, where the water is about 90 meters deep on average. 

The project's main production facilities are two drilling production platforms and one unmanned wellhead platform.

CNOOC plans to commission 48 production wells.

About 35,500 barrels of crude oil per day are expected to come from the project at its peak in 2024. 

CNOOC said that the Enping 15-1/10-2/15-2/20-4 oilfields joint development project employs the first newly built unmanned platform in the Eastern South China Sea, which has been equipped with the function of remote production under typhoon mode. 

At the same time, the project will include one well for injecting and storing carbon dioxide gas produced from the oil fields. It is the first offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) demonstration project in China

Zhou Xinhuai, CEO of the Company, said, "The commissioning of Enping 15-1/10-2/15-2/20-4 oil fields joint development project marks a breakthrough for the construction of unmanned, less-manned and "intelligentized" offshore oilfields in China. And it is an important achievement of the green and low-carbon transition of offshore oilfields. In the future, CNOOC Limited will further enhance its capability of independent innovation, to increase oil and gas reserves and production, to accelerate the research and application of advanced technologies in energy conservation and emission reduction, thereby to contribute greater value to the high-quality sustainable development of the Company."

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in Enping 15-1/10-2/15-2/20-4 oilfields joint development project and acts as the operator.

Energy Industry News Activity Production Asia Shallow Water South China Sea Carbon Capture And Storage

Related Offshore News

©Sharon McKinney/MarineTraffic.com

Valeura Energy Books Tanker for Gulf of Thailand Oil Field
©Shah/AdobeStock

Malaysia's Petronas Posts Q3 Profit, Warns of Continuing...


Trending Offshore News

©SHI

Saipem to Buy 7th-gen Drillship from Samsung Citing...
Drilling
Credit: V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

Stranded Newbuild Drillships Soon to be History
Energy

Sponsored

Smart Network Solutions for your Remote Operations

Smart Network Solutions for your Remote Operations

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

The Italian Job: Long Term Contracts for Shelf Drilling's Jack-up Rig Duo

The Italian Job: Long Term Contracts for Shelf Drilling's Jack-up Rig Duo

Gulf of Thailand: Valeura Energy to Buy Three Offshore Blocks from Mubadala Petroleum

Gulf of Thailand: Valeura Energy to Buy Three Offshore Blocks from Mubadala Petroleum

Coretrax, Lee Energy Systems Collaborate on 'Major' North Sea P&A Campaign

Coretrax, Lee Energy Systems Collaborate on 'Major' North Sea P&A Campaign

DEME, Penta-Ocean Unveil Upgraded Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Model

DEME, Penta-Ocean Unveil Upgraded Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Model

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine