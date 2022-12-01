HST Marine Orders Three Battery-powered Fast Crew Suppliers from Damen

Offshore energy industry services provider High Speed Transfers (HST) Marine has ordered three Fast Crew Suppliers 2710s from Damen Shipyards for an undisclosed fee.

Damen Shipyards said that the vessels would be fitted with 190kW battery arrays that will enable them to operate emissions-free both when in harbour and when loitering offshore awaiting the retrieval of their technicians.

In zero-emission mode, the vessels will be propelled by an electrical motor that is connected via the gearbox (PTI) to the propeller shaft. When sailing in diesel-mode, the electrical motors are able to work in reverse as PTO and can be used to charge the batteries and provide the hotel load for the vessel, Damen said.

With the FCS 2710 Hybrids already under construction at Damen Shipyards Antalya, Turkey, in anticipation of future demand, the delivery of all three vessels will take place in early 2024.

In order to meet market demand, Damen said it was investing further in building additional stock vessels both at Damen Antalya in Turkey and in Damen Song Cam shipyards in Vietnam.

“The addition of the FCS 2710 Hybrids to our fleet supports our strong commitment to providing low-carbon solutions to our customers in offshore wind,” said Tom Nevin, CEO of HST and Business Head of Purus Wind. Purus Wind bought HST Marine in September.

“We are delighted that HST Marine is the inaugural customer for this ground-breaking CTV class,” added Damen’s Frederik van der Linde. “Tom and his team brought the first FCS 2710 into the market and now they are acquiring the first 2710 Hybrid. Their foresight and confidence in Damen has played an important role in the evolution of the modern CTV and we are very proud that they are taking delivery of these high-end vessels. It is testimony to the strength of our relationship based on mutual trust and cooperation.”