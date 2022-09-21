Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Purus Marine Buys UK-based Offshore Wind CTV Firm HST Marine

September 21, 2022

Credit; HST Marine / File image
Purus Marine on Wednesday announced the acquisition of HST Marine, a UK-based provider of Crew Transfer Vessels (“CTVs”) to the offshore wind industry.

HST’s fleet of includes one of the industry’s first battery hybrid CTVs, the Chartwell-designed HST Ella.

Post-acquisition, Purus Wind, Purus Marine's offshore wind business, will employ approximately 100 people in the U.K. and Norway with engineering, vessel management, and chartering expertise.

"Purus Wind will offer its customers battery hybrid CTVs, battery hybrid offshore wind construction/service operation vessels (“C/SOV”), inspection drones and other services," Purus Marine said.

"With the acquisition of HST, Purus Wind is well positioned to be a leader in providing integrated C/SOV and CTV offshore wind support solutions,” said Julian Proctor, Chief Executive Officer of Purus Marine.

"Our platform allows us to offer more products to our offshore wind customers and to cover them globally, allowing us to build deeper industry relationships,” said Svein Engh, Senior Advisor and a Board Member of Purus Marine.

"We are delighted to find a partner in Purus, who shares our strong commitment to providing low-carbon solutions for the construction and operation of offshore wind farms, and who is well positioned to support our growth,” said Tom Nevin, Chief Executive Officer of HST, who will serve as the Business Head of Purus Wind.

Offshore Energy Vessels Activity Europe Crew Transfer Vessels


