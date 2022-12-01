Expro Wins $50M North Sea Well Intervention and Integrity Deal with Apache

Oilfield services firm Expro has secured a $50 million contract with oil and gas company Apache Corporation for work on its Beryl and Forties assets in the UK North Sea.

The fully integrated well intervention and integrity services contract involves pumping and optimization operations across all of Apache’s North Sea assets, including Beryl Alpha and Bravo, and Forties Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, Delta, and Echo.

The contract has a primary term of three years, and two one-year extension options.

Expro will provide integrated services to Apache, including slickline, e-line, cased hole, pressure pumping, and several of the company’s new innovative technologies, including Octopoda, CoilHose, and Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing (DFOS) Slickline, with teams based in Aberdeen, Scotland.

"The contract will see the company invest significant capital in new equipment and technology as part of its commitment to a long-term future on the UK continental shelf. The project is due to start early fourth quarter 2022," Expro said.

Colin Mackenzie, Expro’s Regional Vice President of Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, said: "We are delighted to receive this award, which demonstrates the continuation of our longstanding relationship with Apache and long-term investment in the UK sector of the North Sea. The full scope of services for this campaign will be supported from Expro’s regional headquarters in Aberdeen.

“Expro have worked with Apache for two decades. We are committed to providing safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible services. We look forward to adding further value to Apache with the introduction of our latest well intervention technologies.”