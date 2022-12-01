Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Expro Wins $50M North Sea Well Intervention and Integrity Deal with Apache

December 1, 2022

Credit; Expro
Credit; Expro

Oilfield services firm Expro has secured a $50 million contract with oil and gas company Apache Corporation for work on its Beryl and Forties assets in the UK North Sea.

The fully integrated well intervention and integrity services contract involves pumping and optimization operations across all of Apache’s North Sea assets, including Beryl Alpha and Bravo, and Forties Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, Delta, and Echo.

The contract has a primary term of three years, and two one-year extension options.

Expro will provide integrated services to Apache, including slickline, e-line, cased hole, pressure pumping, and several of the company’s new innovative technologies, including Octopoda, CoilHose, and Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing (DFOS) Slickline, with teams based in Aberdeen, Scotland.

"The contract will see the company invest significant capital in new equipment and technology as part of its commitment to a long-term future on the UK continental shelf. The project is due to start early fourth quarter 2022," Expro said.

Colin Mackenzie, Expro’s Regional Vice President of Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, said: "We are delighted to receive this award, which demonstrates the continuation of our longstanding relationship with Apache and long-term investment in the UK sector of the North Sea. The full scope of services for this campaign will be supported from Expro’s regional headquarters in Aberdeen.

“Expro have worked with Apache for two decades. We are committed to providing safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible services. We look forward to adding further value to Apache with the introduction of our latest well intervention technologies.”

Energy North Sea Industry News Activity UKCS Well Intervention

Related Offshore News

Image of IOG's Blythe platform - Supplied by Peterson

Peterson's Logistics Services for ODE AM-managed North Sea...
©One-Dyas

HSM to Build Offshore Wind-powered Gas Platform for...


Trending Offshore News

©Michael/AdobeStock

Reuters: Eni in Talks to Buy Neptune Energy for $5-6B
Mergers & Acquisitions
Serpentina FPSO - Credit: Graham Curran/MarineTraffic.com

Exxon to Exit Equatorial Guinea
Energy

Sponsored

Smart Network Solutions for your Remote Operations

Smart Network Solutions for your Remote Operations

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

EnCap Backs Houston-based Firm to Build Jones Act WTIVs

EnCap Backs Houston-based Firm to Build Jones Act WTIVs

Siemens Gamesa Loses UK Patent Dispute over GE Offshore Wind Turbines

Siemens Gamesa Loses UK Patent Dispute over GE Offshore Wind Turbines

Construction of Shell's Penguins FPSO Completed in China

Construction of Shell's Penguins FPSO Completed in China

Reuters: To Protect Pemex, Mexico's Energy Ministry Tried to Block Stricter Flaring Rules

Reuters: To Protect Pemex, Mexico's Energy Ministry Tried to Block Stricter Flaring Rules

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine