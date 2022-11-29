Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
HSM to Build Offshore Wind-powered Gas Platform for One-Dyas

November 29, 2022

©One-Dyas
©One-Dyas

HSM Offshore Energy will build an offshore wind-powered offshore gas production platform for client One-Dyas.

The platform will be a part of One-Dyas' N05-A project in the Dutch North Sea.

The N05-A platform will run entirely on renewable energy from the nearby Riffgat offshore wind farm, which reduces the platform's emissions to near zero. 

"HSM is fully committed to the energy transition via its EPCI activities in  Offshore Wind and Hydrogen, however the transition to 100% renewable energy takes time and therefore we are proud to support ONE-Dyas with our Oil & Gas heritage," HSM said.

HSM has started the platform fabrication in Schiedam. ONE-Dyas aims to deliver the first natural gas to Dutch and German households by the end of 2024.

The oil and gas company sanctioned the 500 million euro gas development in September, saying that the project was the largest investment in a natural gas development in the Netherlands in the past 15 years.

The N05-A platform location will be located about 20 kilometers north of the islands of Borkum, Rottumerplaat, and Schiermonnikoog.



