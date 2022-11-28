Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Awards 5-well Extension for Odfjell Drilling's Semi-sub

November 28, 2022

Deepsea Atlantic - Geir Frits Myklebust/MarineTraffic.com
Norwegian offshore drilling contractor Odfjell Drilling said Monday that Equinor had exercised its priced options for Odfjell's Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible drilling rig.

Under the extension to drill five additional wells on the Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 field development in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

The five wells are expected to take around 190 days to drill, and the extension is valued at around $64 million.

This extends the dual-derrick, dynamic-positioned semi-submersible drilling rig's firm backlog into the first quarter of 2024.

