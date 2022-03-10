Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
VIDEO: Allseas' Pioneering Spirit Vessel Installs 25,000t Johan Sverdrup P2 Platform

March 10, 2022

The second processing platform (P2) was earlier this week installed for the Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 development offshore Norway using Allseas' giant Pioneering Spirit vessel, in a single lift operation.

This follows the installation of the jacket and the new module on the existing riser platform for the project in 2021.

The 25,000-tonne P2 platform, Aibel's largest-ever delivery, had set sail earlier this month from the company's yard in Haugesund to be installed at the Johan Sverdrup field.

According to Lundin Energy, a partner in the Equinor-operated Johan Sverdrup project, with the installation of the P2 platform, the remaining work for the Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 development consists of hook-up and commissioning of the P2 platform, completion of the subsea facilities, and flowlines installation, and drilling of the development wells, which are progressing to schedule.

In June 2021, Lundin Energy said that announced that the full field gross processing capacity would be increased to 755 Mbopd once Phase 2 comes on stream, which remains on schedule for the fourth quarter of 2022.



Home page photo credit: Lundin Energy

