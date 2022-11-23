CIMC Nets 3-Year Extensions for Jack-up Rig Duo in Mexico

China-based CIMC’s Asset Management Company has secured three-year contract extensions for two jack-up drilling rigs in Mexico.

The rigs, Gulf Driller VI and Gulf Driller VIII , will continue working for the Mexican national oil company Pemex. Financial details were not disclosed.

Equipped with Aker MH Wirth the Gulf Driller VI and Gulf Driller VIII are 70 meters long, 76 meters wide, with the trussed leg length of 167 meters.

The two rigs are capable of operating at maximum water depth of 120 meters and can drill up to a depth of 10,668 meters. The rigs have been working in Mexico since since 2019.

CIMC’s Asset Management Company said it fleet consisted of more than 10 assets which comprises of accommodation and heavy lift semi-submersibles, drilling semi-submersibles and jack-ups.