Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Qatar Pens 27-year Deal with China as LNG Competition Heats Up

November 21, 2022

©Wojciech Wrzesień/AdobeStock
©Wojciech Wrzesień/AdobeStock

QatarEnergy has signed a 27-year deal to supply China's Sinopec with liquefied natural gas (LNG), the longest such LNG agreement so far as volatile markets drive buyers to seek long-term deals. 

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, competition for LNG has become intense, with Europe in particular needing vast amounts to help replace Russian pipeline gas that used to make up almost 40% of the continent's imports.

"Today is an important milestone for the first sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for North Field East project, it is 4 million tonnes for 27 years to Sinopec of China," QatarEnergy chief Saad al-Kaabi told Reuters in Doha, shortly before the deal signing. 

"It signifies long-term deals are here and important for both seller and buyer," he said. 

The North Field is part of the world's biggest gas field that Qatar shares with Iran, which calls its share South Pars.

QatarEnergy earlier this year signed five deals for North Field East (NFE), the first and larger of the two-phase North Field expansion plan, which includes six LNG trains that will ramp up Qatar's liquefaction capacity to 126 million tonnes per year by 2027 from 77 million.

It later signed contracts with three partners for North Field South (NFS), the second phase of the expansion. 

Monday's deal, confirmed by Sinopec, is the first supply deal to be announced for NFE. 

"We are very happy about this deal with Sinopec because we have had a long-term relationship in the past and this takes our relationship to new heights as we have an SPA that will last into the 2050s," Kaabi said. 

LONG-TERM SUPPLY

Kaabi said negotiations with other buyers in China and Europe that want to have security of supply were ongoing.

Qatar is already the world's top LNG exporter and its North Field expansion project will boost that position and help guarantee long-term supplies of gas to Europe as the continent seeks alternatives to Russian flows. 

"I think the recent volatility has driven buyers to understand the importance of having long-term supply," Kaabi said. 

He added negotiations for an equity stake in the Gulf country's expansion project were ongoing with several entities. 

The supply contract is a key component for an integrated partnership in the NFE, Sinopec said in a statement, indicating it could be involved in stake negotiations. 

QatarEnergy has maintained a 75% stake overall in the expansion and could give up to a 5% stake from its holding to some buyers, Kaabi said.  

Sources told Reuters in June that China's national oil majors were in advanced talks with Qatar to invest in NFE.


 (Reporting by Andrew Mills and Maha El Dahan; additional reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

Energy LNG Middle East Industry News Activity Asia LNG Tankers

Related Offshore News

Khaled Salmeen, ED ADNOC DM&T, Ali El Ali, CEO ZMI, Capt. Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO ADNOC L&S, Hassan El Ali, Founder ZMI - ©ADNOC Logistics

ADNOC L&S Acquires Zakher Marine International. Adds 24...
©Ocean Challenger

Saipem Expands Jack-up Rig Fleet with Another CIMC Unit


Trending Offshore News

Illustration: An FPSO offshore Brazil - ©Ranimiro/AdobeStock (Cropped)

Brazil: No Gato do Mato Offshore Field FID in Next 12-24...
Energy
A floating wind turbine, reaching into the wind with a lightweight structure, based on America's Cup sailing tech, keeping the heavier bearings and generator near sea level, American Offshore Energy side steps logistical problems with floating HAWT. ©AOE

American Offshore Energy Launches Novel Floating Wind...
Energy

Sponsored

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

Valaris Bags Four-well Drilling Contract with BP Offshore Egypt

Valaris Bags Four-well Drilling Contract with BP Offshore Egypt

Brazil: No Gato do Mato Offshore Field FID in Next 12-24 Months, FPSO Firm Says

Brazil: No Gato do Mato Offshore Field FID in Next 12-24 Months, FPSO Firm Says

Fugro Wins Survey Deal at U.S. Offshore Wind Project

Fugro Wins Survey Deal at U.S. Offshore Wind Project

Noble Corp. Jack-up Rig Gearing Up for CO2 Storage Work in Denmark

Noble Corp. Jack-up Rig Gearing Up for CO2 Storage Work in Denmark

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine