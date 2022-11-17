Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Seadrill Starts Trading on Oslo Stock Exchange

November 17, 2022

© Mike Mareen /AdobeStock

Offshore drilling company Seadrill on Thursday started trading on the main list of the Oslo Stock Exchange, having uplisted from Euronext Expand. 

Also, back in October, Seadrill Limited also received approval to relist its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”).

Commenting on Thursday,Simon Johnson, Seadrill's Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to finalize our uplisting from the Euronext Expand to the Oslo Stock Exchange, completing our goal of being listed on two major exchanges within 2022. 

"We have a long association with the OSE and look forward to building on our relationships with investors and public markets in Norway.”

