Inmarsat Provides Connectivity Solutions for Vallianz Holdings' OSV Fleet

November 17, 2022

The Vallianz offshore support vessel Vallianz Prestige - ©Inmarsat
Singapore-based offshore support vessel owner Vallianz Holdings is working to speed up the digitalization of its fleet of offshore support vessels (OSV) with a comprehensive package of connectivity services from Inmarsat.

According to Inmarsat, its Fleet Xpress solution supports a variety of Internet of Things (IoT) applications for crew welfare, cyber security, data capture and analysis, and more. 

Through Fleet Data, provided on the Fleet Edge platform, Vallianz can collect, transfer, store, and analyze IoT data to support decision-making in real time, Inmarsat explains.

As part of the deal, Inmarsat will include its Fleet Connect, which offers Vallianz and its technology partners access to the vessels through dedicated bandwidth. 

"The offshore specialist has already adopted ultra-low-bandwidth maritime-surveillance technology to enable live vessel monitoring from a shore-based operations centre," Inmarsat said of Vallianz.

Elisa Woodward, Head of Engineering, New Building and Technology, Vallianz Holdings, said: “By utilising Inmarsat’s solution, the Group will be able to accelerate the digitalisation of our worldwide offshore support vessels fleet and lay the foundation for future developments based on IoT data and services."

"In an increasingly competitive offshore environment, Vallianz will be able to stand out from the crowd by offering our customers smarter vessel operations that meet modern requirements for data analytics, cyber resilience, and seafarer welfare.” 

Inmarsat said that Vallianz would also enhance crew welfare through Fleet Hotspot. Per Inmarsat, Fleet Hotspot is a crew connectivity solution that recently won the Mission to Seafarers Innovation Award "for its outstanding contribution to seafarer welfare." 

"Fleet Hotspot allows the crew to maintain contact with loved ones ashore and access online entertainment on their own devices – without interfering with business-critical bandwidth," Inmarsat explained.

Vallianz will provide each of its crew members with a free internet allowance every month, Inmarsat said.

In addition, Inmarsat said, to combat the ever-evolving threat of cyber-attacks, Vallianz has signed up for Inmarsat’s Fleet Secure Unified Threat Management (UTM), a complete package of network security tools consolidated on a single device. 

"Designed specifically for the shipping industry, Fleet Secure meets the International Maritime Organization’s 2021 functional cyber-security requirements for demonstrating cyber-risk management. Vallianz’s contract with Inmarsat also includes Fleet Mail for secure and stable email, as well as Fleet Care which provides round-the-clock maintenance, repairs, and support for Fleet Xpress," Inmarsat explained.

Gert-Jan Panken, Vice President Direct Sales, Inmarsat Maritime, said: “Vallianz is a fine example of a forward-thinking company upgrading to Fleet Xpress to drive its digitalization efforts further. From the outset, Fleet Xpress gives Vallianz the bandwidth and network stability to stream live CCTV, as well as the connectivity services to support cyber security, crew welfare, and data transfer and analysis. In the long term, it will allow Vallianz to optimize operations effectively as requirements evolve.”

