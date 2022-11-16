Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Offshore Wind: Fugro Wins Geotechnical Survey Gig in Denmark

November 16, 2022

Credit:badahos/AdobeStock
Credit:badahos/AdobeStock

Dutch offshore survey services firm Fugro has secured a contract with the Danish grid operator Energinet for geotechnical site investigations for the North Sea I offshore wind development.

The Danish government plans to expand offshore wind capacity by 4GW by 2030, and the geodata acquired by Fugro will be used to inform future bids in the area. 

"This award follows Fugro’s success working on the North Sea Energy Islands project for Energinet throughout 2022, a project that is the first of its kind," Fugro said.

"Fugro’s geodata will provide crucial insights on the seabed and sub-surface conditions, reducing uncertainty and helping installers make informed decisions on where best to position the wind turbines and export cables," Fugro said.

The company said the field work would start in 2024, with Fugro set to mobilize multiple geotechnical vessels equipped with "state-of-the-art investigation tools."

The fieldwork is expected to continue well into 2025, with further processing, laboratory testing and reporting of results to follow.

Offshore Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Geoscience North Sea Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Seabed Geotechnical

Related Offshore News

©Fokke Baarssen/AdobeStock

Commonwealth Wind Moves Forward with Mass. Offshore Wind...
©Konsberg Maritime

Kongsberg Design & Equipment for India-built Offshore Wind...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Seadrill via PSA Norway

Norway: Safety Watchdog Launches Probe as Offshore Rig...
Drilling
Saipem 12000 drillship - Credit: Saipem

Saipem Wins Offshore Drilling Contracts Worth $800M
Middle East

Sponsored

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

Germany Completes Construction of LNG Terminal

Germany Completes Construction of LNG Terminal

OKEA Cuts 2023 Output Guidance Due to Issues with Wintershall-operated Nova Field

OKEA Cuts 2023 Output Guidance Due to Issues with Wintershall-operated Nova Field

Energy Crisis Drives Demand for Offshore Drilling Rigs. 'Greener' Rigs Get Better Dayrates, Westwood Says

Energy Crisis Drives Demand for Offshore Drilling Rigs. 'Greener' Rigs Get Better Dayrates, Westwood Says

Commonwealth Wind Moves Forward with Mass. Offshore Wind Deal

Commonwealth Wind Moves Forward with Mass. Offshore Wind Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine