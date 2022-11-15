Kongsberg Design & Equipment for India-built Offshore Wind Vessels

Norway's Kongsberg Maritime has secured a NOK 300 million ($30,2 million) contract with Pelagic Wind Services to supply advanced vessel design and equipment for two new CSOVs to be built at Cochin Shipyard in India.

The CSOVs will be built to Kongsberg Maritime’s UT 5519 HL design, which, according to Kongsberg, has been upgraded to provide the highest level of operability and safety, while lowering fuel consumption and maintaining excellent seakeeping properties.

"The new vessels will be able to operate safely and efficiently in any situation with the lowest possible environmental footprint. They are also designed with an emphasis on safety, comfort, and wellbeing for crew and technicians, with superb accommodation conditions," the Norwegian company said.

“We’re delighted to work with Kongsberg Maritime to develop this next-generation vessel, which is firmly focused on sustainable operation, safety and efficiency,” says Andre Groeneveld, CEO of Pelagic Wind Services. ©Konsberg Maritime

According to Kongsberg Maritime, the comprehensive equipment package includes a complete hybrid propulsion system driving highly efficient, permanent magnet azimuth thrusters. This is combined with next-generation ship automation, deck machinery, power electrical systems, instruments, bridge consoles, and ship monitoring systems, Kongsberg said.

"These innovations will deliver significant environmental and operational benefits, including the possibility of conducting port operations without the need for diesel engines," Kongsberg Maritime said.

“We are both proud and humbled to have this opportunity to collaborate with Kongsberg Maritime once again,” says Sreejith KN, Director (Operations) of Cochin Shipyard.

“This shows great courage and willingness from the customer to invest in a unique and exciting segment, where the choice of both the vessel design and equipment outfitting is future orientated.” ©Konsberg Maritime

"This contract marks Kongsberg Maritime's strong position in the Offshore Wind market and joins the series of contracts already awarded in this segment,” says Per Ståle Nykrem, Sales Director for Ship Design in the renewable energy segment in Kongsberg Maritime.

"Our new UT 5519 HL design, and the comprehensive equipment package we have devised for these vessels, demonstrates how much thought and effort we devote to facilitating and encouraging sustainable marine operations.”

The vessels will be delivered in 2025.